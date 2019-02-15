Truck bursts into flames at Monks Avenue Kwik Trip (Pics & Video)

Mankato, MN) – A commercial vehicle ignited and burst into flames Thursday morning.

Mankato Public Safety Commander Dan Schisel says the fire was reported at 7:37 a.m. after someone began gesturing to the driver of a Reichel Insulation truck while he was operating the vehicle. Schisel said the driver noticed smoke from his rearview mirror and pulled into the Kwik Trip parking lot on Monks Avenue. When he exited the vehicle, he noticed it was completely engulfed in flames. Schisel noted the driver parked far from the gas pumps.

An employee at Reichel confirmed that it was their truck, but wasn’t able to comment on what caused the blaze. Commander Schisel said the fire appeared to have ignited from a compartment in the back of the truck, which contains a compressor and a propane tank. Both are items that are essential for spray foam insulation.

According to Schisel, there were no injuries resulting from the fire.

Mankato fire crews were assisted on the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance and MSU

This is a developing story. More details will be released by Mankato Public Safety later today.

