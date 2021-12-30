True Transit approaching 5-year anniversary

True Transit, the public transportation system for three area counties, will celebrate a milestone anniversary next week.

January 5 marks True Transit’s 5th year in operation, serving Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties.

The service began in January 2017 with a single bus and the goal to provide affordable transportation in the rural areas of Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties. More than 1,200 rides were provided in the first year. True Transit has now expanded to five buses that provide nearly 1,000 rides per month and more than 30,000 rides over the last five years.

Passengers who ride the bus between January 3 and January 7 will receive a small gift as a token of appreciation.

True Transit provides dial-a-ride service throughout Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rides are $5 each way. Reservations are required and can be scheduled online.