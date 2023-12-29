TRUE Transit makes changes to Eagle Lake service

Starting December 31, Mankato’s Public Transit System will no longer offer service in Eagle Lake, but beginning January 2, residents can book rides between Eagle Lake and Mankato or North Mankato.

TRUE Transit has been providing rides to Eagle Lake residents since 2016, but due to public transit funding, the organization wasn’t able to duplicate the rides that Mankato was offering.

TRUE Transit provides $5 ride service by reservation in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties.