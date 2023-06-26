True Transit offering free rides to area county fairs

True Transit will again offer free rides to fairs in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties this summer.

On Thursday, July 20th, True Transit will transport from anywhere in Blue Earth County to the fairgrounds in Garden City.

On Friday, August 11, rides will be available from anywhere in Nicollet County to the fairgrounds in St. Peter.

On Friday, August 18, transportation will be offered from anywhere in Le Sueur County to the fairgrounds in Le Center.

The bus will pick riders up at home and drop them off at the fairgrounds and return them home all free of charge. Passengers will decide what time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. they want to be picked up and dropped off.

Reservations are required three days prior to the fair and can be made by calling (507) 388-8783. More information is also available online.