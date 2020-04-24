TRUE Transit temporarily waiving bus fares

(Mankato, MN) – TRUE Transit will temporarily waive bus fares for passengers starting next week.

Free rides will allow for improved social distancing between the driver and passengers, and is also intended to help those financially struggling due to COVID-19.

The change was recommended by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and begins Monday, April 27.

Those needing essential transportation in Blue Earth, Nicollet, or Le Sueur counties can contact TRUE Transit for dial-a-ride service Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To book a ride, call (507) 388-8783.