Truman bail bondsman accused of insurance fraud

A bail bondsman is accused of defrauding his employer and his clients.

Jason James Mau, 52, of Truman, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony insurance fraud in Martin County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota Department of Commerce began investigating Mau in March 2020 after the owner of Aanestad Bail Bonds reported he believed Mau had stolen money he collected from clients for bail bonds.

Court documents say Mau had stopped sending receipts and other documentation to his employer for bonds he posted. Mau is also accused of asking clients to write checks to him personally rather than Aanestad Bail Bonds. Clients confirmed they had issued payments directly to Mau, according to the complaint. Photos of the checks were provided to investigators by the business owner.

The Civil Enforcement Division of the Dept of Commerce issued an order directing Mau to pay the owner $11,500 and surrender his insurance license. Court documents say Mau failed to comply with the order.

The complaint says Mau stole $9,753 between May 2019 and November 2019 by either failing to remit or report premiums.