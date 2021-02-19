Truman man killed in crash

A Truman man died in a single-vehicle rollover Thursday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Sathoff, 34, was killed in the crash, which happened just after 7:30 p.m. on 210th Ave near 220th St, south of Truman.

Sathoff was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, according to a sheriff’s release. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Truman Fire Department, Truman Ambulance, and the Truman Police Department.