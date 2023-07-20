Truman shooting suspect arrested

The suspect in a shooting earlier this month in rural Truman has been arrested.

Lavant Marques Shaw, 18, of Owatonna, was taken into custody without incident, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say on July 3 there was a large gathering of people at a farm site in rural Martin County, which was shared on social media. The party drew hundreds of people from dozens of Minnesota cities, including Eden Prairie, Isanti, Mankato, Faribault, and Worthington. A number of Iowa residents were also present.

Police say shots were fired into the crowd after an altercation, and Shaw fled the scene. Four people were shot, including three young men and an 18-year-old woman.

The shooting remains under investigation as police continue to identify as many people as possible. Anyone with information should contact Martin County investigators at (507) 238-4481.