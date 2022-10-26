Trump backs Jensen for Minn. governor; Democrats pounce

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Scott Jensen for Minnesota’s governor.

Trump said in a post late Tuesday that Minnesota won’t have “any more fiery takeovers of police precincts” if Jensen is elected. It was a reference to a Minneapolis police station burned by protesters during riots that followed George Floyd’s killing under Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s watch.

Jensen gave the endorsement a cautious welcome in a quote that didn’t mention Trump by name. Trump’s endorsement came shortly after he endorsed Republican Kim Crockett for secretary of state.

Democrats jumped on the Jensen endorsement, accusing him of embracing Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.