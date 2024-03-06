Trump, Biden win locally in Presidential Primary

Local voters followed the national trend on Super Tuesday, as the country gets closer to setting up a November rematch between the current and former presidents.

In last night’s presidential primary, 69% of Republican voters in Blue Earth County chose Donald Trump as their candidate, while his closest opponent, Nikki Haley, received 28% of the vote. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden got 75% of Blue Earth County’s Democratic vote. Results in Nicollet County were almost identical.

Besides Minnesota, Trump and Biden won nearly every state in the Super Tuesday primary. Nikky Haley took Vermont in the Republican primary, and a little-known candidate won the American Samoa in the Democratic primary. Haley is expected to withdraw from the race on Wednesday.