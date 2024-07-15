Trump Picks J.D. Vance as his Running Mate

Former President Donald Trump has selected Ohio Republican first term U.S. Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. Vance is 39 years old, and a November victory would make him the third youngest vice president in history. Vance is a Marine Corps veteran of the Iraq War.

He was once a fierce critic of Trump but has more recently aligned with the former President’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Eight years ago Vance wrote a bestselling memoir, entitled “Hillbilly Elegy.” He has a Yale law degree. He has served as Ohio’s junior senator since 2023.