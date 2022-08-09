Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says the FBI has conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and he is asserting that agents broke open a safe.

A person familiar with the matter said the action is related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

Monday’s action, which the FBI and Justice Department have not immediately confirmed, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president.