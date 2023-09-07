Trump White House Official Navarro Convicted Of Contempt After Defying House Jan. 6 Subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Thursday’s verdict came after a short trial for Navarro, a trade adviser under President Donald Trump who later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of 2020 election voter fraud.

Navarro was charged with two misdemeanor counts, both punishable by up to a year behind bars.

A defense attorney said Navarro didn’t ignore the congressional subpoena.

Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and was sentenced to four months behind bars, but he has appealed.