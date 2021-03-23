Tuesday COVID deaths include person in their 20’s

The Minnesota Department of Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, which included a person in their 20’s.

All seven deaths involved private residents, said MDH. The death of the person in their early 20’s came from Anoka County. Two people in their 50’s also died, in Hennepin and Washington counties.

Tuesday’s deaths put Minnesota’s death toll at 6,789.

MDH also reported another 870 infections. According to the data, eight new cases were recorded in Blue Earth County, while Nicollet County reported six cases. Counties also reporting new infections include Waseca, 5, Le Sueur, 5, and Brown, 10.

Completed vaccinations as of March 21, by county:

Blue Earth – 10,666

Nicollet – 5,843

Brown – 4,182

Faribault – 2,018

Freeborn – 4,361

Martin – 3,382

Le Sueur – 3,910

Waseca – 2,571

Watonwan – 1,488