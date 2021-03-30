Tuesday’s single COVID death came from Freeborn County

Just one COVID-19 death was reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, and it came from Freeborn County.

The death brings Minnesota’s total to 6,836.

It’s the 27th death in Freeborn County and involved a person in their early 90’s. The person lived in long-term care or assisted living, according to MDH.

There are 357 people currently hospitalized, including 89 in intensive care, according to the last data.

Another 1,278 new infections were also reported Tuesday by MDH. Blue Earth County reported another 24 cases, Brown County, 14, and Nicollet County, 11.