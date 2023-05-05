TurboTax Customers To Receive Checks For $141 Million Settlement

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a settlement agreement last year, TurboTax’s owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to low-income consumers who were deceived into paying TurboTax to file their federal returns — despite being eligible for free, federally-supported tax services.

Checks to the 4.4 million Americans eligible for for restitution payments will be mailed out starting next week, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday.

The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85, depending on how many tax years they qualify for.