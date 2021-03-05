Turkey hunting licenses on sale

Minnesota’s turkey hunting season starts next month, and licenses are now available.

The turkey season is from April 14 to May 31. Youth and archery-only license holders may hunt during that time. For firearms hunters 18 and older, the season is divided into hunt periods.

Hunters purchasing licenses will be asked which permit area they plan to hunt. This is solely to help the DNR manage the state’s turkey population. Hunters are not restricted to that particular area.

