Turns Out WOMEN Make Better Whiskey Drinkers

Whiskey is often thought of as a man’s drink, but it turns out that women actually make better “supertasters.” They pick up more of the subtle flavors than men do, which can be helpful for distillers or managers of high-end bars. The reason? Dr. Frances Jack of the Scotch Whisky Research Institute says, “Research has found generally women have more taste buds than men. The overall perception of a whisky is actually smell. Women have more smelling receptors.” Jack says that women have evolved that way to be able to check the safety of food for their children. So the next time a guy tries to steer you away from whiskey, let him know that you actually appreciate it more than he does.