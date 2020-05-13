TV anchor recovering from light rail station attack

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities television anchor is recovering from injuries suffered in an attack at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station.

KSTP-TV says anchor Matt Belanger was struck in the head with a rock or brick Tuesday morning in a random assault at the Nicollet Mall light rail stop. News Director Kirk Varner says it does not appear he was assaulted because he’s a journalist.

Metro Transit says the suspect fled after the attack, but was arrested a short time later and booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Belanger was treated at the hospital and released. He’s expected to return to the air in a couple of days.