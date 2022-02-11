Twin Cities lift restaurant, bar vaccine-or-test mandates

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul have rescinded vaccine-or-test mandates for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues as COVID-19 cases decline rapidly.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter have lifted the mandates effective immediately. The regulations required anyone entering a restaurant, bar or other venue that serves food or drinks to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last three days.

Mask mandates for public areas in Minneapolis and St. Paul’s city-licensed businesses will remain in place for now.