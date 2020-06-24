Twin Cities Marathon To Be Held ‘Virtually’ Due To Coronavirus

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon is the latest victim from the COVID-19 pandemic, with this year’s race to be held “virtually.”

Organizers say the decision to cancel in-person events followed consultation with Twin Cities in Motion medical directors and with guidance from public health officials.

The 39th annual marathon weekend was due to be held on October 2-4, but with the event regularly drawing 30,000 runners and 300,000 spectators, it presents a risk for COVID-19 transmission.

“Twin Cities In Motion made this decision based on current Minnesota Department of Health restrictions that do not allow for public gatherings larger than either 25 or 250 persons (depending on venue), and which are not expected to be loosened substantially between now and October,” a statement from Twin Cities in Motion reads.

“In the early months of the COVID-19 crisis, we hoped to hold an in-person Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend in a manner that was safe for runners, spectators, volunteers, and the community at large,” Twin Cities In Motion president Mike Logan said.

“Based on guidance from public health authorities and our medical directors, however, we have determined that is not possible. We make the decision with a heavy heart, but we know it’s the right thing to do for our runners and our community.”

It means that the TC Half Marathon, Relay and 5K, will be held virtually between July 4-17, the Medtronic TC 1 Mile between Aug. 13-20, Women Run The Cities between Sept. 10-20, and the Marathon Weekend races between Oct. 1-31.

The virtual events are designed to give runners an extended period of time to complete the race in a socially distanced manner, and will enable them to submit results, earn finisher medals and participant gear, and take part in app and social-media based activities.

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: Twin Cities in Motion, Twitter