Twin Cities Summer Jam nominated for USA Today Award

(Shakopee, MN) – Twin Cities Summer Jam has been nominated for a USA Today award as the festival looks ahead to its second year.

A panel of experts nominated the festival in the Best Emerging Festival category for the publication’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The multi-genre, three-day, outdoor music festival had a successful first year at Shakopee’s Canterbury Park in 2019 and will return this summer.

Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Pitbull, Third Eye Blind, Nelly, LOCASH, Fabulous Armadillos, Chris Hawkey, and Blanco Brown are among the artists in the 2020 lineup.

Tickets are on sale now at tcsummerjam.com or at ticketmaster.com

Alpha Media radio stations Mix 99.1 and KYSM will give away tickets as the event date draws near.