Twin teacher strikes possible in Minneapolis and St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools could strike as soon as Tuesday for higher wages, smaller class sizes, and more mental health services.

The twin walkouts could shut more than 60,000 students out of classes. Teachers in both districts, like many around the country, say they’re exhausted by the taxing demands of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in Minnesota, they feel the state should tap some of its whopping $9.25 billion budget surplus to help. Negotiations will continue through the weekend.

National labor leaders say teachers and support staff across the country are experiencing the same sorts of frustrations, but that the Twin Cities’ districts are the only large ones on the verge of possible strikes.