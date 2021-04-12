Twins, Wolves, Wild postpone games following police shooting

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves have postponed their games scheduled for Monday because of safety concerns following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in a nearby suburb.

The Red Sox and Twins were scheduled for a four-game series beginning Monday afternoon at Target Field. There was no word yet about rescheduling or the status of games set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wild’s game against the St. Louis Blues that was scheduled for Monday night was rescheduled for May 12. The Timberwolves’ game against the Brooklyn Nets also was postponed. Daunte Wright was killed Sunday when a police officer in Brooklyn Center fired a handgun instead of a stun gun after a traffic stop.