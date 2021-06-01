Two additional COVID-19 cases recorded in Mower County from Sunday to Tuesday for cumulative total of 4,701

Mower County logged 4,571 confirmed and 130 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,701 since the onset of the pandemic, up two from Sunday as the Minnesota Department of Health did not update data Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday. Health officials stated that 42,664 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 590,800 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 13,350 cumulative cases Tuesday, up one from Sunday, Steele County confirmed 3,961 cumulative cases Tuesday, also up one from Sunday, Freeborn County reported 3,453 cumulative COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up one from Sunday, Dodge County now has 1,869 cumulative cases, which was unchanged from Sunday and Fillmore County recorded 1,572 cumulative COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up one from Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 134 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Tuesday for a cumulative total of 601,517, and they added that there was one additional COVID-19 death reported in the state from Sunday to Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,427 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 32,059 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 6,503 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.