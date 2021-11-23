Two area COVID deaths confirmed

COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Tuesday data is often higher than a normal single-day report because it includes numbers from the weekend and Monday.

In Blue Earth County, the death involved a person in their early 80’s, while Nicollet County’s fatality was a person in their late 60’s. Thirty-five deaths in other counties were also recorded Tuesday for a total of 37 statewide. Two of those deaths occurred in October. Minnesota has now seen a total of 9,229 coronavirus deaths.

Hospitalizations were at 1,429 as of Monday, including 320 patients in intensive care. A majority of the state is operating on little to no ICU capacity, but in the south-central region, which includes Blue Earth and the surrounding counties, about 13% of staffed ICU beds remain open. Non-ICU capacity in the local region is at about 17% availability.

MDH also logged 11,455 new infections Tuesday. Here are the most recent new case counts in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 179 (5 probable)

Brown – 45

Cottonwood – 6 (18 probable)

Faribault – 29 (2 probable)

Fillmore – 47

Freeborn – 52 (13 probable)

Jackson – 6 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 63 (8 probable)

Martin – 31 (3 probable)

McLeod – 53 (31 probable)

Mower – 66 (1 probable)

Murray – 7 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 82 (2 probable)

Nobles – 19 (3 probble)

Redwood – 23 (3 probable)

Renville – 28 (2 probable)

Rice – 109 (10 probable)

Sibley – 40 (8 probable)

Steele – 88 (3 probable)

Waseca – 45 (2 probable)

Watonwan – 9