Two area schools districts will switch to full distance learning

Two more area school districts will switch to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages.

Windom Area Schools will transition to distance learning for Pre-K through Grade 5, effective Wednesday.

The district said in a letter to parents (Nov 15) that over 300 students and 36 staff were quarantined. Grades 9 through 12 began distance learning on Monday.

The arrangement will stay in place until at least December 4; potentially longer depending on COVID data.

In New Ulm, the district announced yesterday that all students would switch to distance learning effective November 30.

In order to plan for the transistion, school has been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday. The rest of the week is dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday. Distance learning will remain in place until at least December 11, at which point schools would likely start back in a hybrid format if data allowed.

Governor Tim Walz will give a statewide address at 6 p.m. tonight; he is expected to announce new restrictions for youth sports, restaurants, bars, gyms, and fitness centers.