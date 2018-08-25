Two Arrested After Evidence Found Kids Were Being Kept In Cages

Two people are in custody after police responded to a report that children were being kept in cages in their home.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant on Friday at home in the small village of Melvina after a report of child neglect.

The person who called the police provided apparent evidence to investigators that children were being kept in makeshift cages.

The names of the two people arrested have not been identified, nor has it been revealed how many children were found at the home.

Melvina has a population of just over 100 people, and is located about 30 miles east of La Crosse, which is near the Minnesota border.

Source: bringmethenews.com

