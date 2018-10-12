Two Arrested In Connection To Woman’s Death In Truman Antique Store

Two men have been arrested in connection the August death of a woman in Truman.

In a press release, the Martin County Sheriff says Troy Michael Meeker, age 51, of Truman, was arrested and held on 3rd degree murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Mariah Lynn Miller. Miller’s lifeless body was found in a downtown antique store in Truman.

Meeker has a lengthy criminal history, and was convicted in August 2017 of 3rd degree drug sales.

A second man, 26-year-old Dominic Terel Williams of rural Welcome, is being held on possible charges of 3rd degree murder, and aiding an offender accessory after the fact.

Williams was convicted of threats of violence in 2017, and disorderly conduct in 2016.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the Truman Police Department, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted with the investigation.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

