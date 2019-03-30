Two charged in Watonwan County for allegedly exposing infant to meth

(St. James, MN) – A Butterfield woman and a Madelia man are accused of exposing an infant to meth.

Kassandra Rose Palmquist, 20, and Nick Yarrito, 44, have each been charged in Watonwan County Court with felony counts of storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and causing or permitting a child to be exposed to meth. Yarrito also faces a felony 5th-degree drug possession charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Madelia police were called to investigate a domestic assault at a property Yarrito owns on March 25th. The police report says Yarrito’s residence is known to law enforcement as a “flop house for drug users.” While searching the premises with Yarrito’s permission, police say they noticed a mirror with white residue and a glass pipe with burnt residue on a bed.

Yarrito told the investigating officer that the items belonged to an individual living at the house and that Palmquist had been staying at the residence since March 13. Palmquist has a small infant that was also living at the residence, according to the complaint.

Palmquist provided a urine sample that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)