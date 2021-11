Forty-four coronavirus deaths were reported statewide Monday and include two residents from Blue Earth County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

Both victims were in their 70’s, according to MDH, and both died this month. Monday’s reported deaths bring Minnesota’s total to 9,382.

State health officials are also reporting 4,511 new infections, which includes 48 new cases in Blue Earth County, 33 in Le Sueur County, and 23 in Waseca County.