Two Dead In Snowmobile Crash Near Henderson

Two people died in a snowmobile crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County east of Henderson.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. when the snowmobile struck a power pole at 280th Street and Lehnert Lane, just off the Highway 169 and Highway 19 interchange.

The driver of black Ski-Doo snowmobile was a 33-year-old Le Sueur man.  He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.  His passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was transported by ambulance, but later died.

The crash is still under investigation.  Names of the victims have not yet been released.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

BREAKING NEWS: Luke Perry Dead at 52 THE SANDLOT’s Original Cast Reuniting for TV Series Set in the ’80s American Airlines Apologizes to Mom, Baby Kicked Off Flight for Skin Condition Your Kid Probably Has ‘Text Neck’ — Here’s What You Need to Know Janice Freeman, THE VOICE Contestant, Dead at 33 from Apparent Blood Clot Carjacking at Wisconsin Menards Leads to Chase Into Minnesota
Comments