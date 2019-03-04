Two Dead In Snowmobile Crash Near Henderson

Two people died in a snowmobile crash yesterday afternoon in Scott County east of Henderson.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. when the snowmobile struck a power pole at 280th Street and Lehnert Lane, just off the Highway 169 and Highway 19 interchange.

The driver of black Ski-Doo snowmobile was a 33-year-old Le Sueur man. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, a 33-year-old woman, was transported by ambulance, but later died.

The crash is still under investigation. Names of the victims have not yet been released.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook