Two drivers injured in Highway 169 crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 169 and Old River Bluff Road Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash site in Belgrade Township just after 1 p.m. According to a patrol report, a Chevy Cruz was northbound on Highway 169, and a Toyota Sienna was crossing the highway from a driveway when the two vehicles collided.

The Toyota was driven by 82-year-old Gordon Noel Green of Mankato.

The Chevy was driven by Eric Donald Velzke, 30, of Kiester.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Mayo Clinic Mankato.