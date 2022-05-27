Two Drivers Injured In Highway 68 Crash Near Courtland

Two drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Courtland Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an eastbound pickup and a westbound Toyota Camry collided at 480th St just before noon. The Camry driver, 48-year-old Jennifer Bennett, of Storden, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Ronald Haugen, 73, of Kasota, was driving the pickup. Haugen also suffered non-life threatening injuries, but he wasn’t transported for medical care.

Highway 68 is the posted detour while Highway 14 is under construction from New Ulm to Nicollet.