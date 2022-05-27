      Weather Alert

Two Drivers Injured In Highway 68 Crash Near Courtland

May 27, 2022 @ 3:15pm

Two drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Courtland Thursday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an eastbound pickup and a westbound Toyota Camry collided at 480th St just before noon. The Camry driver, 48-year-old Jennifer Bennett, of Storden, was transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Ronald Haugen, 73, of Kasota, was driving the pickup.  Haugen also suffered non-life threatening injuries, but he wasn’t transported for medical care.

Highway 68 is the posted detour while Highway 14 is under construction from New Ulm to Nicollet.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On