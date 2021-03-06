Two drivers seriously injured in crash south of Olivia

Two drivers were seriously injured in a crash in Renville County Friday afternoon.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 780th Ave and 350th St, about four miles south of Olivia.

A press release says Susan Meyer, 63, of Olivia, was northbound on 350th St, and Michael Curry, 21, of Olivia, was westbound on 780th Ave, when Curry entered the intersection and struck Meyer’s vehicle.

Both vehicles left the roadway and entered a field after impact, says the release.

Meyer was flown from the scene to the St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

Curry was transported to Health Partners in Olivia and later flown to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with serious injuries.

Meyer was wearing a seatbelt, according to the release; Curry was not.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.