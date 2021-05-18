Two hit by gunfire in Minneapolis, including young girl

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in Minneapolis has left two people in critical condition, including a young child who is the third youngster hit by gunfire in the city in recent weeks.

A preteen girl was shot while riding in a vehicle about 11 p.m. Monday. Officials say the vehicle’s driver brought the girl to Hennepin County Medical Center. About the same time, an adult male who was struck by gunfire was brought to North Memorial Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Police say the girl and man were apparently hit by the same round of gunfire on the city’s north side. No arrests have been made.