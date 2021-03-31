Two hospitalized after crash in Madison Lake

Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Madison Lake Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ram pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 and a Volkwagen that was northbound on County Road 44 when they collided in the intersection at about 3:45 p.m.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Eni Muca, 22, and her passenger, Mick Van De Kolk, 18, both of Mankato were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram, James Edwin Hedlund, 51, of Hampton, wasn’t injured.