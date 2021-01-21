Two in custody after high speed pursuit ends in Garden City

Two people are behind bars after an early morning high-speed chase that began at the Watonwan County line and ended in Garden City.

A release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began just after 2 a.m., when a deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Chrysler 300 for an equipment violation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit that traveled through Lake Crystal, and south on Highway 169. The chase ended in Garden City when deputies “pinned the car in so it could no longer move,” according to the release.

Police say the pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The release says the Chrysler had been reported stolen in South Dakota. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Shawn Eugene Humphries, 42, of Sioux Falls.

Humphries was arrested on outstanding warrants, as well as charges related to the pursuit.

A passenger in the vehicle, Abby Jane Hall, 32, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

There were no injuries during the pursuit, although two Blue Earth County squad cars sustained minor damage. The stolen vehicle, and one county squad car received moderate damage.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the incident.