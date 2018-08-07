Two Injured In Car Vs. Two Semi Crash in Southern MN
By Greg Travis
Two men were injured Monday afternoon at 1:11 p.m. in a Waseca County crash involving two semi trucks.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the two semis were westbound on Highway 14 when a Chevy Impala attempted to cross the highway from the southbound 50th Street.  The Impala, driven by 40-year-old Jeffrey Michael Schmidt of Janesville, hit the passenger side of a 2003 International Tractor, then spun into the front of a Kenworth Tractor.

Robert Frederick Byron, age 56, of Waseca, was driving the International.  Both he and Schmidt were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kenworth, 55-year-old David Wayne Chalupa was uninjured.

