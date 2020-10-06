Two Injured In Courtland Crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Courtland Monday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2018 Chevy Silverado was westbound on Highway 14, turning on to Red Shoe Dr when a Dodge Ram and a 2008 Silverado – also westbound – collided with the pickup.

The 2018 Silverado driver was identified as Edward Joseph Mages, 48, of Courtland. Mages wasn’t injured.

Two people in the 2008 Silverado were transported to the New Ulm Medical Center following the crash. Driver Brian Scot Krosch, 51, and passenger Tina Dawn Krosch, 49, both from New Ulm, had non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was 38-year-old David Wayne Jennings of Mankato. Jennings was uninjured.

The patrol report says everyone involved was wearing safety belts.

