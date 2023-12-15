Two injured in crash involving 4 vehicles on I-35

Two people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles on I-35 in Freeborn County Thursday evening.

The state patrol says a Ford Focus was southbound when it left the roadway at Albert Lea, struck the median cables then came to a stop in the left lane. A Honda CRV then collided with the Ford. Another driver parked his Kia Forte on the side of the road to render aid. The Kia, which was unoccupied, was struck by a van.

The Focus driver, Gabriel Robert Twaddle, 20, of Emmons, and Yanira Mejia, 40, a passenger in the van, were transported to Albert Lea Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.