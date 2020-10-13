Two injured in head-on collision on Highway 30

(Mankato, MN) – Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Watonwan County Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the crash happened around 9:28 a.m. east of Darfur.

The patrol says a Chevy Equinox was westbound on Highway 30, and a Dodge Ram was eastbound, attempting to turn left onto a field driveway when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The Equinox driver was identified as Jeffrey Lynn Griebel, 72, of Courtland. The Ram driver was Adam Joseph Groebner, 39, of Springfield.

Both men were transported to St. James Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.