Two injured in Highway 22 crash at Bassett Dr

Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 Monday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Perry Francis Conley, 83, of Mankato, attempted to make a left-handed turn onto Basset Drive from northbound Highway 22 when his SUV struck a van traveling southbound on the highway.

The driver of the van, Jamison Swalve, 18, and his passenger, Andrea Swalve, 42, both of Mapleton, were transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Conley wasn’t injured.

A third vehicle hit debris from the crash, but the driver wasn’t injured.