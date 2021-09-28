Two injured in Highway 22 crash

Two people were injured in a crash on Highway 22 in Mankato just south of Riverfront Dr. Monday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two northbound vehicles collided on the highway at about 3 p.m.

The driver of a Buick LeSabre, Adam Bailey Cook, 24, of Milaca, was transported to a hospital with believed non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

The other driver, 48-year-old Kathleen Theresa Brogan, of St. Peter, was not transported, but received non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the crash report.