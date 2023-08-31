Two injured in Kandiyohi County car/bus collision Wednesday

Two people were injured when a car and bus collided in Kandiyohi County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Aug. 30, Andre Michael Dillard, age 60, of St. Paul, was driving a Ford F600 bus southbound on County Road 15. Arianna Lyn Dobmeier, age 25, of Clara City, was driving a Pontiac G6 westbound on Highway 23. At about 6:23 p.m., the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Dillard and Dobmeier were both taken to CentraCare Willmar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad, Willmar Fire Department, and CentraCare Ambulance.