Two injured in Kandiyohi County collision Saturday

Two people were injured when their vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday.

On Dec. 11, at about 6:12 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 1 just south of Pennock.

Deputies discovered a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Suinonofan Ezra, age 41, of Milan, had lost control and struck a 2008 GMC Sierra truck driven by Taylor Feldman, age 24, of Raymond. Both drivers suffered minor injuries along with two passengers in the Caravan.