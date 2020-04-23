Two injured in motorcycle crash near Gaylord

(Mankato, MN) – A Winthrop man and a teenager were injured in a motorcylce crash just north of Gaylord Wednesday evening.

The state patrol says Mark Richard Wallace, 59 was riding a Kawasaki RS southbound on Highway 22 when the mortorcycle left the roadway.

Wallace and his 16-year-old passenger, McKenzie Grace Wallace, were both transported to New Ulm Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was wearing a helmet, but the operator was not, according to the patrol. The crash was reported at 5:47 p.m.