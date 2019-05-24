Two injured in St. Peter crash

(Mankato, MN) – Two people were injured in a crash in St. Peter Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash at 4:10 p.m. happened with a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva that was southbound on Washington Avenue failed to yield and struck a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer that was eastbound on Highway 22.

The Chevy driver, Amira Abanuur Said, 24, of Rochester, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Lancer, 43-year-old Coral Mexica of Le Sueur, suffered non-life threatening injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

