Two injured in Yellow Medicine County rollover on icy road Sunday
January 9, 2023 3:16PM CST
Two people were injured when the vehicle they were riding in slid off the roads in Yellow Medicine County Sunday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 8 Jacob Allen Long, age 42, of Hamlet, Nebraska, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 68. At about4:45 p.m., near mile post 3, the Tahoe lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
Long didn’t report any injuries, but his passengers — a 16 year old female from Hendricks, and Chelsea Lynn Tucker, age 20, of Sioux Falls — were both transported to the hospital in Canby with non-life threatening injuries.
The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.