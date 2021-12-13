      Weather Alert

Two injured on Cottonwood County icy roads when pickup and semi-truck collide Sunday

Dec 13, 2021 @ 3:39pm

File photo

Two people were injured Sunday when a pickup and semi-truck collided on icy roads in Cottonwood County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:58 p.m. on Dec. 12, J. Paul Mugabowindekwe, age 39, of Secane, Pennsylvania, was driving a Internatinal semi-truck northbound on Highway 71. Near the intersection with County Road 10, the semi collided with a southbound Dodge Ram driven by Bobbie Ernest Albrecht, age 34, of Westbrook.

Albrecht was transported to North Memorial hospital with believed-non life threatening injuries. Passenger Amanda Rose Albrecht, age 35, of Westbrook was taken to the hospital in Windom with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department and Ambulance, Comfrey First Responder, CentraCare, and the Jeffers and Sanborn Fire Departments.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On