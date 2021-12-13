Two injured on Cottonwood County icy roads when pickup and semi-truck collide Sunday

Two people were injured Sunday when a pickup and semi-truck collided on icy roads in Cottonwood County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:58 p.m. on Dec. 12, J. Paul Mugabowindekwe, age 39, of Secane, Pennsylvania, was driving a Internatinal semi-truck northbound on Highway 71. Near the intersection with County Road 10, the semi collided with a southbound Dodge Ram driven by Bobbie Ernest Albrecht, age 34, of Westbrook.

Albrecht was transported to North Memorial hospital with believed-non life threatening injuries. Passenger Amanda Rose Albrecht, age 35, of Westbrook was taken to the hospital in Windom with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting on the scene were the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Department and Ambulance, Comfrey First Responder, CentraCare, and the Jeffers and Sanborn Fire Departments.